Los Gatos High School students initiate app to help break down racial barriers

This is an image of a student using a new racism app created by Los Gatos High School students, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (KGO-TV )

By
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) --
Some students at Los Gatos High School think there's a better way to teach about stereotypes and prejudice and to have a civil discussion about politics. They developed an app for that. It's called the Filos Project, and ABC7 News was given a preview before its public debut next week.

Seven students, ranging from sophomores to seniors, worked throughout the summer to create the app. They hope it will be adopted by other school districts across the region and country and be integrated into classroom curriculum.

An algorithm developed by senior Shomil Jain matches students anonymously from another class or school. Once registered and initial background information is gathered, students can engage in chats where they can exchange ideas and thoughts privately without monitoring by a teacher. Later, in phase two, they might chat in person or by webcam and learn then more about each other's gender, race or ethnicity. The conversations would be part of a teacher's class.

The project has all the markings of a Silicon Valley start-up, and the goal is for the Filos Project to last long beyond the core group's attendance at Los Gatos High. The students have incorporated, and they are seeking nonprofit status with the assistance of attorneys providing pro bono services.

