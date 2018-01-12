More Upper Haight Street Trees Marked For Removal

Public Works has announced that a handful of street trees on Haight Street that were slated for removal last fall were just the tip of the arboreal iceberg.
With a posting date of January 5th and a review period through February 3rd, the latest round of proposed removals includes more a dozen mature trees along the Upper Haight street corridor, mostly between Masonic Avenue and Cole Street.
The trees destined to become mulch are currently marked with plastic bands and orange flyers; some of the notices are posted on the same specimens that were proposed for removal last fall.
The Haight Street transit improvement and pedestrian realm project, slated to break ground this winter, will involve tearing up the street's sidewalks, replacing and reconfiguring them, and replanting more than 30 street trees with more suitable species that will cost less to maintain.
Community members have until February 3 to file a written protest regarding the scheduled removals.
Objections should be sent to urbanforestry at sfdpw dot org, or mailed to the DPW - Bureau of Urban Forestry, 1680 Mission St., San Francisco, 94103.
