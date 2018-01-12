COMMUNITY & EVENTS

More Upper Haight Street Trees Marked For Removal

Public Works has announced that a handful of street trees on Haight Street that were slated for removal last fall were just the tip of the arboreal iceberg.

With a posting date of January 5th and a review period through February 3rd, the latest round of proposed removals includes more a dozen mature trees along the Upper Haight street corridor, mostly between Masonic Avenue and Cole Street.

The trees destined to become mulch are currently marked with plastic bands and orange flyers; some of the notices are posted on the same specimens that were proposed for removal last fall.

The Haight Street transit improvement and pedestrian realm project, slated to break ground this winter, will involve tearing up the street's sidewalks, replacing and reconfiguring them, and replanting more than 30 street trees with more suitable species that will cost less to maintain.

Community members have until February 3 to file a written protest regarding the scheduled removals.

Objections should be sent to urbanforestry at sfdpw dot org, or mailed to the DPW - Bureau of Urban Forestry, 1680 Mission St., San Francisco, 94103.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
Re-imagined Santa Clara Co. Fair offers something for everyone
ABC7 Sports Producer Casey Pratt wins ABC Television Group MVP Award
Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire
After a tough week in Oakland, OPD takes on team Town Bizness in a game of basketball
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News