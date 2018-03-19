YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Moving memorial honors victims of Yountville shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A "Celebration of Life" memorial took place Monday for three women killed at a veterans facility in Yountville. The victims were mental health workers in a program at the Veterans Home of California. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
There was a moving tribute in wine country Monday night to three women who dedicated their lives to helping veterans.

Many memorial attendees wiped back tears during an emotional tribute to three women with one mission -- helping our veterans.

VIDEO: Watch the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims
EMBED More News Videos

The 1,200-seat Lincoln Theater at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center was filled to capacity Monday evening to celebrate the lives of three female employees of The Pathway Home veterans' treatment and recovery center who were killed by a former client.



"They were unafraid," said Veterans Home Chaplain Ira Book. "They were proud to serve those who served."

More than 1,000 relatives, friends, and colleagues of Christine Loeber, Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, and Dr. Jennifer Golick gathered to celebrate their lives.

VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims

"We all loved Christine, Jennifer, and Jenn. This is their legacy. We keep this going," said Pathway Home Board Member Dorothy Salmon.

The three women worked at Pathway Home, a treatment program for veterans with PTSD. Their lives were cut short by Albert Wong, a veteran who was removed from the program weeks before the shooting.

VIDEO: Pathway Home graduate honors vets at Yountville shooting victims memorial

There was a standing ovation for the veterans helped by Pathway Home.

Veteran Zach Stiles is a graduate himself. "Thanks Christine, Jenn, and Jennifer for giving everything in the service of veterans."

Gonzales Shushereba's father Mike Gonzales said his daughter and her husband were expecting their first child. He remembers how she drove to help others during the North Bay fires.

"She'd get in her Honda and put on her particulate mask, make the rounds looking for vets. That was Jen," Mike said.

At the end of the ceremony, relatives were presented with American flags.

KEEP SCROLLING: Tweets from the memorial, memorable moments
Click here for the latest stories and videos on the Yountville veterans home shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsYountville veterans home shootingveteranveteransshootingmemorialfatal shootingdeadly shootingYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Watch the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
VIDEO: Watch the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
VIDEO: Keith Armstrong on Yountville shooting: 'This is not what veterans are'
Dr. Carolyn Clancy: Yountville victims will 'continue to inspire us'
More Yountville veterans home shooting
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
VIDEO: Watch the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims
Adopted Vietnam War unit marks 50th anniversary as San Mateo's own
Sonoma Co. survey seeks post-wildfire plans, concerns
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Moccasin Dam on verge of bursting in Tuolumne County
Travis Air Force Base officials investigate security incident, deadly car fire
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: NBA dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump replacing McMaster with Bolton
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Adopted Vietnam War unit marks 50th anniversary as San Mateo's own
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
Show More
How to delete your Facebook and more
YouTube tightens restrictions on firearm videos
Parkland survivors featured on cover of Time magazine
Videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
7 On Your Side, Consumer Reports: The hidden danger of dressers
More News
Top Video
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: NBA dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief
How to delete your Facebook and more
Group launches crowdfunding campaign for homeless on SF's Haight Street
More Video