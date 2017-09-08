SEPTEMBER 11TH

Oak Brook healing field remembers 9/11

More than a decade after the 9/11 tragedies, Americans everywhere continue to memorialize those who perished that September day. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
OAK BROOK, Ill. --
16 years ago, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center brought the U.S. to a stand-still.

Jerry Christopherson created True Patriots Care to pay respect to the lives lost. His organization plants healing fields, comprised of nearly 3,000 American Flags. There's one for each life lost on September 11, 2001.

"No matter how many times we put it up, I don't really get tired because when I look at it and the flags are flying, all I can do is smile," he said.

Oak Brook Chief of Police James Kruger saw this display and worked to bring the project to his village.

Christopherson says this year's Oak Brook healing field is the biggest yet because it includes extra elements. One such feature is a table and chairs adorned by first responders' uniforms and dinner plates, reminding us that many didn't make it home for dinner that night.

"It's important that we, as part of that brother and sisterhood, continue to do things like this to remember the sacrifices they made. But not only their sacrifices but also the sacrifices of their families," explained Kruger.

The displays is just east of the Oak Brook Public Library.
