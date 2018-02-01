COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Oakland Weekend: First Fridays, Comedy, Food Truck Pop-Ups, More

By Hoodline
Although the weekend officially starts tomorrow, we decided to add a few Thursday evening events to the mix.

Tonight, there's live comedy at Classic Cars West and Comedy Oakland, and OMCA is presenting Question Bridge: Black Males, a discussion series.

Tomorrow, First Fridays in Oakland is here again, Chabot Space & Science Center holds a $5 class in animation and filmmaking, and both Piedmont Piano and The Uptown are hosting live musical performances.

Cap off your weekend on Sunday by taking the stage at Starline Social Club's Karaoke night and performing that song you love to sing in the shower.

Here's a look at other events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

Thursday, February 1


Friday, February 2


Saturday, February 3


Sunday, February 4




For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
