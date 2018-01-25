COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Oakland Weekend: Poncho Sanchez Live, A's FanFest, White Elephant Preview Sale, More

For the last weekend of the month, we've lined up some of the best events Oakland has to offer.

Tonight, the Women In Music festival holds its volunteer orientation for its upcoming April gathering. The free, weekend-long festival from April 6-8 includes a series of events, including concerts, workshops and panel discussions that focus on women in music and media.

Tomorrow night, the Paramount screens Driving Miss Daisy, and Grammy-award winning Latin percussionist Poncho Sanchez performs live at Yoshi's.

At Jack London Square on Saturday, A's FanFest will bring together players, alumni and coaches, and Sunday's White Elephant Preview Sale at OMCA is billed as the region's "biggest and best rummage sale," with deep discounts on everything from household items to books and clothing.

Here's a look at other events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.

Hoodline is a media partner of Visit Oakland.
