COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Oakland Weekend: The Buck, Wine & Bingo, Gramatik At The Fox, More

Photo: Fox Theater/Facebook

By Hoodline
For cuffed people, the weekend after Valentine's Day is a chance to extend the holiday, but for well-adjusted, romantically unencumbered Oaklanders, it's another opportunity to relax and unwind. (Besides, you never know who'll you'll run into when you're out and about.)

Start the weekend early tonight at Uptown Nightclub's My Spooky Valentine, an evening of live music, romance and comedy "for all the Goths who celebrate!" In Jack London Square, Rosenblum Cellars is hosting adults for bingo and wine tasting.

Fox Theater has three live shows--tonight, trip-hop DJ/producer Gramatik takes the stage with opening acts Haywyre, MOME and Balkan Bump. Also this weekend, Lettuce and The Motet and M & Cashmere Cat: The Mew Tour.

Tomorrow, it's Ladies' Choice: 3rd Friday Happy Hour with DJ Mexican Spitfire at The Legionnaire Saloon, and Saturday's Oakland Zoo's Kid's Night Out! Parent's Night Off! is one date night option that doesn't require a babysitter.

On Sunday, the whole family can head to The Buck at Jack London Square, where local vendors display and sell products alongside the farmers market.

Here's a look at other events happening around The Town over the next few days:

Thursday, February 15







Friday, February 16








Saturday, February 17






Sunday, February 18







For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineOakland
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
Re-imagined Santa Clara Co. Fair offers something for everyone
ABC7 Sports Producer Casey Pratt wins ABC Television Group MVP Award
Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire
After a tough week in Oakland, OPD takes on team Town Bizness in a game of basketball
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News