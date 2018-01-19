COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Oakland Weekend: Women's March, Hella Comedy, Live Music, More

The headline event this weekend will be hard to miss--in fact, you may already be one of the thousands planning to go.

The East Bay's Women's March is on Saturday, marking the anniversary of the nationwide Women's March in DC against incoming president Donald Trump last year. It will proceed from the Lake Merritt Amphitheater along 14th Street to end at Frank Ogawa Plaza next to City Hall.

But there's a lot more happening--here's what we've put together for this weekend.

Friday, January 19






Saturday, January 20









Sunday, January 21







For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.

Hoodline is a media partner of Visit Oakland.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineOakland
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
Re-imagined Santa Clara Co. Fair offers something for everyone
ABC7 Sports Producer Casey Pratt wins ABC Television Group MVP Award
Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire
After a tough week in Oakland, OPD takes on team Town Bizness in a game of basketball
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News