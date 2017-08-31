HURRICANE HARVEY

Olympian Simone Biles volunteers her time for Harvey evacuees

Reporter Greg Lee meets with Olympic gold-medalist Simone Biles as she gave back to her community that was ravaged by Harvey. (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas --
In recent days, we've seen the tremendous support from celebrities and athletes in the wake of Harvey's devastation in the Houston area.


Homegrown stars are giving even more when it comes to comforting evacuees.

Olympian Simone Biles, who is a native of Spring, took the golden opportunity to give back to her community Thursday. She was sorting through donated goods that would soon wind up in the hands of those who need them after the storm

Biles is supporting the shelter at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe.

The Olympic champion in gymnastics was in the area during the storm. She said she and her family fortunately weathered Harvey.

"Our neighborhood was getting flooded," Biles said, noting that the water got very close to her home. "But thankfully, it stopped."


She described seeing the devastation as "heartbreaking," prompting her to take action.

"I think it's important to give back," she said, revealing her plan to donate to area charities. "To come out here and see some of the victims, I know it made their day."

