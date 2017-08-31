Olympian Simone Biles volunteers her time for Harvey evacuees

CONROE, Texas --In recent days, we've seen the tremendous support from celebrities and athletes in the wake of Harvey's devastation in the Houston area.
Hometown hero & Olympic gold medalist @Simone_Biles volunteers at Flood Distribution Center in #Conroe. #HoustonStrong #Harvey pic.twitter.com/rqXfuWEnOd— Greg Lee (@abc7greg) August 31, 2017
Homegrown stars are giving even more when it comes to comforting evacuees.
Olympian Simone Biles, who is a native of Spring, took the golden opportunity to give back to her community Thursday. She was sorting through donated goods that would soon wind up in the hands of those who need them after the storm
Biles is supporting the shelter at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe.
The Olympic champion in gymnastics was in the area during the storm. She said she and her family fortunately weathered Harvey.
"Our neighborhood was getting flooded," Biles said, noting that the water got very close to her home. "But thankfully, it stopped."
#dayofgiving pic.twitter.com/poSgSiwK7i— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 31, 2017
She described seeing the devastation as "heartbreaking," prompting her to take action.
"I think it's important to give back," she said, revealing her plan to donate to area charities. "To come out here and see some of the victims, I know it made their day."
