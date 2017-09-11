Today's Top Stories
SEPTEMBER 11
PHOTOS: Bay Area pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11
KGO
Monday, September 11, 2017 12:54PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Residents and first responders across the Bay Area held memorials and remembrance ceremonies to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks.
Click here
for more stories on the anniversary of 9/11.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
