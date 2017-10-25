PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --Businesses are continuing to pay it forward by helping victims in the North Bay fires. On Wednesday night, if you eat out at certain restaurants, you'll be helping, too.
Feel like pasta? How about wood fired pizza? There's a lot to choose from at Mayfield Bakery and Cafe in Palo Alto. If you do eat there on Wednesday night, you'll be helping hundreds of people who were impacted by the fires. Starting at 5 p.m., nine restaurants in San Francisco, the Peninsula, the East Bay and San Jose will donate 100 percent of its proceeds to the victims in the North Bay fires. The restaurants are owned by Bacchus Management Group.
Operations Manager Richard Breitkreutze said, "It wasn't a question of that we needed to to it, it was a question is how are we going to help and how can we be best most impactful."
All the proceeds will go to Redwood Credit Union which has a designated fire victim fund. Other restaurants participating are Spruce and The Saratoga in San Francisco, The Village Pub and The Village Bakery in Woodside and Pizza Anticas which has locations in Danville, Lafayette, Mill Valley, and Santana Row.
Help🔥victims-Dine at any Pizza Antica, Spruce or The Saratoga (SF) Village Bakery or Pub (Woodside)or Mayfield Bakery & Cafe (Palo Alto) pic.twitter.com/xAXfsU3qOi— Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) October 25, 2017
Leif Erickson who is visiting from San Diego said, "I'm in town for a couple days for business so if they're helping the fire victims, absolutely."
Barry Crosby from Manteca has friends who were impacted by the fires. He said," I've heard about this from other businesses too and I think it's a great thing for Californians to be helping Californians."
If you are unable to dine out at any of the restaurants tonight, Bacchus has set up a GoFundMe account where people can donate.
Living Spaces is another business stepping up. It's offering free mattresses and box springs to fire victims through December 31.
Living Spaces offering free mattresses to North Bay Fire victims through December. Locations in Fremont, Millbrae & San Leandro #abc7now pic.twitter.com/TDfoVYl8fW— Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) October 25, 2017
Adrena Vidal-Bautista, a sales manager at the Fremont location explained, "Anybody who lost their home in the area, just come in and bring the one insurance form, we'll go ahead no questions asked we'll go ahead and donate to them."
Businesses hope the help can provide some comfort in the midst of the chaos the fires left behind.
