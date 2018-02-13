Seize The Discount: 5 Hot San Francisco Deals

Classes at Dogpatch Dance & Yoga

We all know how expensive living in San Francisco can be, but there are plenty of deals around town.From discounted rates for a breadmaking class in the Mission to a facial in Cow Hollow, read on for ideas that will help you have fun without breaking the bank.Break a sweat with the instructors at Dogpatch Dance & Yoga, whose mission is "to help you find joy in movement." At the 3,500-square-foot studio, you can expect to take a variety of yoga and dance classes, including hip-hop, Bollywood, bellydance, Flamenco and more.A package of five or 10 classes, normally $70 and $140 respectively, are on sale for $30 and $65. For dance or yoga enthusiasts, a month of unlimited classes, originally $100, is being offered for $45.Get your adrenaline pumping at 7D Experience, located at the end of Pier 39 near the carousel, where you'll be able to ride a simulated roller coaster while firing a laser gun, "vanquishing armies of digital zombies, cowboys, or aliens."Advanced tickets for two or four people are normally $24 and $48, respectively, but they're currently on sale for $15.50 and $38 each.Try your hand at breadmaking with Sour Flour owner Danny Gabriner, who enjoys sharing "the fruit of his labor in breadbaskets across the city."A breadmaking workshop for one or two people normally goes for $80 and $160, but they're currently available for $40.50 and $82. If you're looking for a group activity, a workshop for four is on sale for $161 (normally $320).If you're looking to laugh the night away without spending a ton of money on drinks, drop into the basement of Will Leather Goods 'Self Expression' for 'The Hangover.'The show, produced by comedians Stroy Moyd and Feel Woods, will have an open bar serving guests a variety of liquor, wine and beer.Individual tickets for the 7pm or 9pm shows on February 16th and 23rd are normally $15, but they're all on sale for $12.50 each.Pamper yourself with a facial or a face peel at Complexion Skin Care Clinic, "a boutique focused on beautifying clients with services such as facials, chemical peels, and eyelash extensions."According to its Groupon page, the two aestheticians who run the business "share their beauty secrets with clients as they employ American and European techniques to brighten complexions and define eyes."A facial, originally $180, is on sale for $55, while a 30-minute American beauty peel, normally $200, is available for just $55.---