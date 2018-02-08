COMMUNITY & EVENTS

SF Events: Giants FanFest, SF Beer Week, Valentine’s Day Celebrations, More

By Hoodline
Whether it's the San Francisco Giants, the start of the city's biggest beer event, or getting primed for Valentine's Day, there's a lot to love around San Francisco this weekend.

On Friday, get your work done quickly so you can get out and enjoy a number of events in the early evening, including a wine tasting crawl along Union Street, the kick-off gala for San Francisco Beer week at Pier 35, spreading unexpected kindness with The Parade of Love revelry at the Ferry Building and opening night of the 30th annual SF Russian Festival in lower Pac Heights.

Wear your heart on your sleeve on Saturday in a few ways: show some love to local baseball greats at the annual Giants FanFest at AT&T Park, score some tulips for that favorite person in your life at the annual Tulipmania at Pier 39, find a new best friend at Muttville's senior dog adoption day in SoMa, or enjoy a Valentine's Day special on tango lessons at the SF Botanical Gardens.

Wrap it up on Sunday with celebrating the grand reopening of a science and education center in Corona Heights, honoring Thomas Edison's birthday with science experiments in SoMa and checking out entertainer and SF local Brian Copeland's one man show in the Mission that benefits people with depression.

Take a look at the list below to find additional events taking place in the days ahead.

To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
