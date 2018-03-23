COMMUNITY & EVENTS

SF Weekend: Excelsior Sunday Streets, March For Life, TreasureFest, More

Photo: Young Chau/Facebook

By Hoodline
It's the first spring weekend in San Francisco, so grab your umbrella, don a few layers and make a plan for getting out and about.

Tomorrow, check out baby goats and local art in Bernal Heights, a stand-up comedy fundraiser for stem cell donations at the Palace of Fine Arts, or take part in a video game tournament in Union Square.

Easter-themed events kick off on Saturday with Treasure Island's monthly flea market complete with an egg hunt and selfies with the Easter Bunny. There's also a Easter egg hunt for dogs in SoMa, with all proceeds going to Muttville Senior Dog rescue.

Also on Saturday: the March for Our Lives against gun violence rally at Civic Center, whiskey tasting at Pier 3 and a fireworks show at Pier 39 to celebrate the start of spring.

On Sunday, start with a brunch festival in the Mission before heading out to enjoy Macy's annual flower show in Union Square or the latest Sunday Street festival in the Excelsior.

Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.

Thursday, March 22









Friday, March 23














Saturday, March 24




























Sunday, March 25














To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Adopted Vietnam War unit marks 50th anniversary as San Mateo's own
Bay Area Weekend Events: Game night with kittens, free guitar lessons
VIDEO: Watch the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims
Sonoma Co. survey seeks post-wildfire plans, concerns
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Couple at center of kidnapping Vallejo police called hoax break their silence
Lawsuit claims South Bay deputy filed false child abuse report against father, while seducing mother
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
EXCLUSIVE: Missing Richmond skier's family speaks out on search efforts
Giants star Madison Bumgarner fractures pitching hand during game
ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
Musician uses Tile app to recover stolen electric violins
Levi's Stadium packed with fans cheering on Mexican National Soccer Team
Show More
Worried about going to HR? There is an app for that
Bay Area students prepare for local March For Our Lives rallies
Emotional memorial for Marin County deputy brings back memories
Progress comes slowly after Santa Rosa firestorm
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pixi Beauty, Holland House
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
More Photos