COMMUNITY & EVENTS

SF Weekend: Sketchfest, Lion Dancers, Black Comix Arts Festival, More

The weekend is upon us, and if you haven't figured out how you're spending your holiday weekend, we're here to help.

There are tons of events happening around the city, starting tonight with 'A 4ch version,' a sound installation that spotlights the works of French composer and artist Ryoji Ikeda.

The 17th annual Sketchfest comedy festival kicks off tonight and lasts through January 28th with chances to see many of your favorite actors and comedians.

Many events have sold out, but given the number of venues and literally hundreds of performers, the festival's schedule is jam-packed.

Photo: vhines200/Flickr

On Saturday, head to Pier 39 from 10:30am-3:30pm to celebrate the 28th anniversary of the sea lions' arrival at Fisherman's Wharf. Afterwards, at 1pm, celebrate the Year of the Dog at the Park Branch Library in the Upper Haight with a Chinese Lion Dance demonstration and martial arts.

Round out your weekend witha drop-in art class at the Contemporary Jewish Museum, or take a class in the Inner Sunset on Shojin cooking, a cuisine "historically influenced by Chinese Buddhism."

Take a look at the list below to find additional events taking place in the days ahead.

Friday, January 12


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
Re-imagined Santa Clara Co. Fair offers something for everyone
ABC7 Sports Producer Casey Pratt wins ABC Television Group MVP Award
Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire
After a tough week in Oakland, OPD takes on team Town Bizness in a game of basketball
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News