Silicon Valley Pride takes over downtown this weekend

This is an undated image of a man celebrating LGBTQ Pride in San Francisco. (KGO-TV )

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Organizers of the Silicon Valley Pride Parade and Festival are gearing up for a busy weekend in downtown San Jose. In light of recent terror events around the world, some members of the LGBTQ community have expressed concerns about their safety, but say they won't be stopped from celebrating.

Police say they'll have additional officers assigned to the festivities at Plaza de Cesar Chavez, as well as adequate patrols throughout the city. Volunteers have also gone through de-escalation training to serve as 'peace ambassadors' for the event if such a response is needed.

There are three main portions to this year's festivities. The 'night festival' will be held on Saturday at the park from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Sunday morning, more than 1,000 people are expected to march in the 'pride parade' starting at 10 a.m. along Market St. Event-goers will also be able to attend the 'day festival' from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission costs $5 per day or $6 per day with a credit card. Children ages 12 and under are free. All tickets will be sold at Plaza de Cesar Chavez.
Click here for more information.


PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Celebration 2017
