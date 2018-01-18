HOODLINE

Survey polls Richmond neighbors on how to spend $1M in city funding

District 1 Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer recently released a community survey for 'One Richmond,' the new collaborative campaign to spruce up the northwest corner of the city, as the Richmond District Blog reports.

A joint effort between Fewer's office, the Richmond District Neighborhood Center, and others, One Richmond is the district's campaign to figure out how to spend $1 million in city funding allocated from the city budget.

According to a new survey made available through the campaign, the mission of One Richmond is "to strengthen a collective identity for the neighborhood that promotes the values of inclusiveness, compassion, community pride and shopping local."

Questions on the survey are extremely preliminary and qualitative, generally geared towards residents' perception of the neighborhood--favorite parks, iconic landmarks, meeting places, and cultural identities.

But over the coming months, information gathered will help lay the foundation for how the city funding is allocated towards social services, beautification, and infrastructure.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlinevotingmoneyRichmond
HOODLINE
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
Tonight: SFMTA to preview final plans for first phase of 38-Geary makeover
More Hoodline
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
Re-imagined Santa Clara Co. Fair offers something for everyone
ABC7 Sports Producer Casey Pratt wins ABC Television Group MVP Award
Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire
After a tough week in Oakland, OPD takes on team Town Bizness in a game of basketball
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News