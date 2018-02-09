Trans-Pacific Getaways: How Far Can You Fly From SFO For Under $1,000?

If you're looking to put some serious miles between you and San Francisco, we've got three solid options for distant destinations that'll cost you less than $1,000 for round-trip airfare, via travel site Kayak.
All three flights leave SFO on Sunday, February 11th and return on Sunday, February 18th. (Note: Supply is limited and prices are subject to change; ticket prices may incur extra fees for baggage and other amenities.)
Seoul
Photo: Republic of Korea/Flickr
If you're looking to get a little closer to this year's Winter Olympic action in South Korea, it's still possible.
A $922 flight on Korean Air departs at 12:10am in the wee hours of Sunday and lands in Seoul at 6:10am on Monday morning, just in time for breakfast. On the way back, you'll leave at 8:05pm on Sunday the 18th and arrive in San Francisco at 1:30pm on the same day. Both flights are nonstop; and, the flight time from California to South Korea is just over 13 hours, and the return flight is approximately 10 hours.
Book this flight >
Singapore
Photo: Michaela Loheit/Flickr
If you'd rather inch a little closer to the equator, head to Singapore: temperatures are in the high 80s this time of year.
You can fly there for $913 on United. The nonstop flight leaves SFO at 10:40pm on Sunday and arrives at 8:00am on Tuesday morning (the flight time is 17 hours and 20 minutes). You'll catch your return flight, by way of LAX, at 11:00am on Sunday the 18th, arriving back at SFO at 2:01pm, also on Sunday.
Book this flight >
Hong Kong
Photo: Daxix/Flickr
Lastly, how about a week-long stay in Hong Kong? The popular destination has so much to offer tourists.
You can fly into HKG on United for $761, leaving San Francisco at 1:15pm Sunday, the 11th and arriving at 8:20pm on Monday (the flight time is just over 15 hours). On your way home, you'll leave Hong Kong at 12:20pm on Sunday the 18th and be back in San Francisco at 8:35am on Sunday the 18th. Both flights are nonstop.
Book this flight >
Disclosure: Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.