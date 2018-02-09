COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Trans-Pacific Getaways: How Far Can You Fly From SFO For Under $1,000?

Photo: Eddie Sin/Flickr

By Hoodline
The forecast is sunny in San Francisco, but that doesn't mean you can't book a last-minute getaway for an impromptu adventure in Asia.

If you're looking to put some serious miles between you and San Francisco, we've got three solid options for distant destinations that'll cost you less than $1,000 for round-trip airfare, via travel site Kayak.

All three flights leave SFO on Sunday, February 11th and return on Sunday, February 18th. (Note: Supply is limited and prices are subject to change; ticket prices may incur extra fees for baggage and other amenities.)

Seoul



Photo: Republic of Korea/Flickr




If you're looking to get a little closer to this year's Winter Olympic action in South Korea, it's still possible.

A $922 flight on Korean Air departs at 12:10am in the wee hours of Sunday and lands in Seoul at 6:10am on Monday morning, just in time for breakfast. On the way back, you'll leave at 8:05pm on Sunday the 18th and arrive in San Francisco at 1:30pm on the same day. Both flights are nonstop; and, the flight time from California to South Korea is just over 13 hours, and the return flight is approximately 10 hours.

Book this flight >

Singapore



Photo: Michaela Loheit/Flickr




If you'd rather inch a little closer to the equator, head to Singapore: temperatures are in the high 80s this time of year.

You can fly there for $913 on United. The nonstop flight leaves SFO at 10:40pm on Sunday and arrives at 8:00am on Tuesday morning (the flight time is 17 hours and 20 minutes). You'll catch your return flight, by way of LAX, at 11:00am on Sunday the 18th, arriving back at SFO at 2:01pm, also on Sunday.

Book this flight >

Hong Kong



Photo: Daxix/Flickr




Lastly, how about a week-long stay in Hong Kong? The popular destination has so much to offer tourists.

You can fly into HKG on United for $761, leaving San Francisco at 1:15pm Sunday, the 11th and arriving at 8:20pm on Monday (the flight time is just over 15 hours). On your way home, you'll leave Hong Kong at 12:20pm on Sunday the 18th and be back in San Francisco at 8:35am on Sunday the 18th. Both flights are nonstop.

Book this flight >

Disclosure: Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
