LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Tennis legend Andre Agassi lifts up 'Vegas Strong' in TV spot after shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Las Vegas native Andre Agassi touts 'Vegas Strong' (KTRK)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
While much of the mystery over the Las Vegas mass shooting prevails, many of the town's residents are uplifting heroism and strength in its wake.

Serving counter to the bloodshed and destruction of the massacre, many instances of volunteerism, life saving and fundraising are taking the forefront on various forms of media.

To help strengthen the inspiration felt in the town, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors' Authority - the government-backed tourism body for the region - enlisted the help of one of its native sons, tennis great Andre Agassi, to make this heroism and strength known the world over.

In the minute-long spot, Agassi gives the definition of strength displayed in the chaotic moments of Oct. 1.

What is strength?

Strength isn't anger. Strength isn't vengeful. Strength isn't rage.

Strength is unity. Strength is valet parkers who become medics. Mothers who become emergency responders. Sisters who shield brothers because they love them with the love that has no bounds.

Strength is first responders who tirelessly carry visitors and locals alike to safety until sunrise.

It's our medics and surgeons, all of them, who come running to the calls of those in need.

It's the police who turn over every stone to make this city safe again.

It's the local businesses that became sanctuaries for people to run to.

Strength isn't evil or misguided. Strength is the voice of community and love in the face of the unspeakable.

Strength is when we all pull together and rise up. All of us in every corner of this world.

Strength is what we all are today and strength is our promise for tomorrow.

All of this is said as the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip slowly come into view.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
community-eventslas vegas mass shootinglas vegasNevada
Load Comments
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
Video shows man loading victims in truck during Vegas shooting
Clues few and elusive for motive of Las Vegas gunman
Las Vegas-area man saves lives in dramatic video
More las vegas mass shooting
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC7 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2017
Fleet Week attracting thousands to San Francisco
National Day of Korea event honors local veterans from the 'forgotten war'
Fleet Week, Oracle Open World expected to bring 1.5M visitors to SF
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
Las Vegas-area man saves lives in dramatic video
Video shows man loading victims in truck during Vegas shooting
2 CHP officers injured in crash on Hwy 101 in Redwood City
Clues few and elusive for motive of Las Vegas gunman
Thousands of Dreamers could lose protection as DACA deadline arrives
Otto Warmbier's parents want North Korea added to list of state sponsors of terrorism
Controversy continues as Coldplay breaks concert curfew at Levi's Stadium
Show More
US Gulf Coast warned new tropical storm could strike as hurricane this weekend
Service members, teachers, nurse among Las Vegas shooting victims
Las Vegas shows support as recovery continues after mass shooting
Castro Valley neighbors sickened by sewage smell
Busy Bay Area weekend prompts heightened security at Fleet Week, Hardly Strictly
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Clues few and elusive for motive of Las Vegas gunman
Video shows man loading victims in truck during Vegas shooting
Las Vegas-area man saves lives in dramatic video
More Video