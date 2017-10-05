While much of the mystery over the Las Vegas mass shooting prevails, many of the town's residents are uplifting heroism and strength in its wake.Serving counter to the bloodshed and destruction of the massacre, many instances of volunteerism, life saving and fundraising are taking the forefront on various forms of media.To help strengthen the inspiration felt in the town, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors' Authority - the government-backed tourism body for the region - enlisted the help of one of its native sons, tennis great Andre Agassi, to make this heroism and strength known the world over.In the minute-long spot, Agassi gives the definition of strength displayed in the chaotic moments of Oct. 1.All of this is said as the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip slowly come into view.