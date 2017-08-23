#ALSO: Kieu Hoang, prominent Vietnamese American businessman, flew up from Southern California to donate toward fire clean up efforts. pic.twitter.com/UaqXzNNvGn — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) August 23, 2017

Community members are coming together to support two families who lost their loved ones in a devastating fire that killed three people. It happened last week at the Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park in San Jose.Inside the mobile home park is a grieving mother, longing to see her little girl once more. Through tears, Thoa Tran spoke of her daughter's love for the arts and her goal of eventually becoming a doctor.They're dreams that will never be realized, after 10-year-old Uyen Tran died in a fast-moving fire last week at her family's home.Also trapped inside were her uncle, 62-year-old Them Bui, and her best friend, 10-year-old Linda Van, who also lived in the neighborhood.Arson has been ruled out, but the cause remains under investigation.At a gathering Wednesday afternoon, community members shared what they're doing to provide support.San Jose residents Todd and Cindy Su own one of the Bayt Area's largest manufactured home companies. They announced they'll be donating a new home to replace the one that burned."It's a god-send to see so many people within the Vietnamese community get together and see how strong we are as a community to make an impact, to do something special," said Todd Su with Advantage Homes.Businessman Kieu Hoang will give $100,000 to help clean up the site. He previously gave $5 million to help San Jose residents in the aftermath of February's floods.Other groups have also agreed to help."We'll show our compassion, our unity, our resilience and our strength, that we'll pull through together," said Councilman Tam Nguyen.And in the midst of devastation, this heartbroken family is now tasked with rewriting their American dream.The family is now staying with relatives. Clean up should begin in the coming weeks once the fire marshal gives the green light.The San Jose Fire Department announced Wednesday it'll provide smoke detectors free of charge to families at the mobile home park.