While celebrities are making large contributions to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort so are major companies throughout the country.
Toyota announced it and its dealers nationwide have provided a combined relief effort contribution of $3 million. That combined amount includes money to organizations such as The American Red Cross, matching contributions from employees, in-kind donations, volunteers and the donation of pre-owned cars.
In addition to Toyota's contribution, other companies such as Verizon, Apple, Amazon, Coca-Cola and Facebook have made large donations to the relief effort.
Verizon pledged $10 million; Apple donated $2 million to the Red Cross and will match employee contributions; and Amazon will match up to $1 million in donations made to the Red Cross through its website.
Facebook said it will match every dollar raised up to $1 million for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's Hurricane Harvey Recover Fund. Google said it will match $1 million in donations to the Red Cross. It also matched employee donations.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
