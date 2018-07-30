COMPLEX FIRE

Complex Fire continues to threaten structures, surpasses 68,000 acres

Thousands of structures are threatened in Lake and Mendocino Counties as the Mendocino Complex Fire continues to burn. It's just ten percent contained amid challenging weather conditions and has already consumed nearly 68,000 acres. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
UKIAH, Calif. (KGO) --
Thousands of structures are threatened in Lake and Mendocino Counties as the Mendocino Complex Fire continues to burn. It's just ten percent contained amid challenging weather conditions and has already consumed nearly 68,000 acres.

The two fires, called the River and Ranch fires, have scorched more than 68,000 acres. They are only 5 percent contained.
A new mandatory evacuation was issued in the Mendocino Complex fire Monday afternoon. The Kelseyville and Finley areas were forced to evacuate as the fire kept inching closer.

Kelseyville was a ghost town as thousands heeded those evacuation orders. "It's really scary. You never think it would really happen but here it is," said resident Brandon Pabst.

The small town of 3,300 residents were told to get out. Richard Kramer grabbed some important belongings, including his pet cockatoo. "That's my only pet that I have," said Kramer.

As residents got in their cars, many stopped by to refuel. The Mt Konocti Gas & Mart station quickly ran out of gas.

"I had to come down to work. People need gas, they need water, they need oil for their car," said employee Michael Woodbury.

Others have hunkered down for the time being. "I'm just not ready to leave. My husband is not ready to leave," said Jeanne. She has her truck ready to go, packed with the family's essentials.

Having lost her home in the Valley Fire 3 years ago, Jeanne says she'll stay until the last second. "If it gets dark and I see some big flames, yeah, I'll get out of here."

Like many, she's worried about possible looters - and for good reason. Five people were arrested for looting in the nearby town of Lakeport.

"We will not tolerate looting or anyone entering areas making aggressive stops," said Lakeport police Chief Brad Rasmussen.

Fire officials admit more reinforcements are needed to stop the fire's progression.

"The fire has been really active all day," said Cal Fire public information officer, Will Powers. "We've had those 99, 100 degree temperatures for the low relative humidity. That coupled with the wind has made for some extreme fire behavior."

As firefighters hope to catch a break, residents are left to wait.

"It could be a week, it could be a couple days," said Pabst.

