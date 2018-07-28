Complex Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Mendocino, Lake counties

UKIAH, Calif. --Two fires have prompted mandatory evacuations in Mendocino County. The two fires, burning 30 miles (50 kilometers) apart, started Friday and are threatening more than 350 buildings. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations for people living in an area of Ukiah north of Highway 175. Residents in neighboring Benmore Valley were also told to leave Saturday. For a full list of areas where mandatory evacuations are in effect, see the list below.
Cal Fire officials said more than 10,000 firefighters were on the line, making progress on 14 large wildfires across California.
President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for California on Saturday, allowing counties affected by wildfires to receive federal assistance. In a statement, the White House said the declaration will open up the availability of necessary equipment and resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
RELATED: Carr Fire near Redding grows to over 80,000 acres threatening nearly 5,000 structures in Shasta County
Huge fires continued to burn outside Yosemite National Park and in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles near Palm Springs. As of Saturday morning, these fires have burned nearly 160,000 acres (64,700 hectares) and destroyed over 500 structures. Yosemite Valley remains closed to visitors and won't reopen until Friday.
Nationally, 89 active large fires have consumed nearly 930,000 acres (376,000 hectares) in 14 states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. So far this year, nearly 37,000 wildfires have burned more than 4.25 million acres (1.7 million hectares).
MANDATORY EVACUATIONS ARE IN EFFECT FOR:
- Blue Lakes Area
- East Side of Elk Mountain Road
- Elk Mountain Road north of Rancheria Road
- Scotts Valley Road - residents should evacuate to the north and exit the area via Highway 21.
- Bachelor Valley/Witter Springs
- The area west of State Route 29 in and around the city of Lakeport - this area includes all areas west of Highway 28 between Highland Springs Road and 11th Street/Scotts Valley Road, and west to the Lake/Mendocino County line.
- Benmore Valley
Shelters have been established at the Mountain Vista Middle School in Kelseyville and the Twin Pines Casino in Middletown.
Click here for information from Cal Fire on the incident and for the latest evacuation information.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster