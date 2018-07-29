Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 24,000 acres

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3844198" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Two fires have that have prompted mandatory evacuations in Mendocino County grew overnight to over 24,000 acres combined. The two fires, burning 30 miles (50 kilometers) apart, started Friday and are threatening more than 4,500 buildings. (KGO-TV)