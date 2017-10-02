LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Stunned Bay Area residents return home after witnessing Vegas shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Bay Area residents returning from Las Vegas following a deadly mass shooting appeared shaken and subdued after their plane landed at the airport. (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
Bay Area residents returning from Las Vegas appeared shaken and subdued after their plane landed at the airport. Those who were closest to deadly mass shooting didn't want to speak, saying they're too upset and they don't have the words. Others on the strip shared their experience navigating the panic.

RELATED: Who are the victims of the deadly mass shooting?

Guiseppe Loianno was in the lobby of the MGM when the shooting started. He says rumors spread another gunman was inside.

Wilson: "Did you think you could die?"
Loianno: "Honestly yes at some point because I heard people coming in and saying, 'they are here, they are here,' and then at some point we were all running around."

Honeymooner Jarred Skelton was nearby at the Luxor.

RELATED: What we know about the Las Vegas gunman

"We were down in the basement of the casino, there was a few people part of the concert, I spoke to one man whose friend had been shot and they weren't sure where he was or what state he was in," he said.

A San Francisco couple was up in the Paris Eiffel Tower.

"They held us up there for like an hour," one said.


And a San Jose man we spoke with was in the Mandalay Bay lobby with friends.

"We pretty much saw the chaos and the panic at that time," he said.

Landing at SFO on Monday, passengers expressed horror, shock, sadness and fear.

VIDEO: Concertgoers capture moment Las Vegas shooting erupted

"It makes you scared to go out at night," said one woman.

Some Las Vegas residents say they're heartbroken for everyone killed, injured and emotionally affected.

Others want action to prevent a mass shooting from happening again.

RELATED: Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history

We also heard from passengers flying to Las Vegas on Monday. Kathleen Cuenco is supposed to meet with a surgeon.

"I might get there and he can't meet because he's in surgery or something," she said.

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegascasinoshootingpoliceattacklas vegas mass shootingmass shootingu.s. & worldLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
Number to call to check on loved ones in Las Vegas
How to help Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Brother of shooter says family dumbfounded by news
At least 58 killed, 515 injured in Vegas shooting
California lawmakers react to deadly Vegas shooting
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
At least 58 killed, 515 injured in Vegas shooting
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Eyewitness video shows moment of Las Vegas shooting
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Police: Companion of shooter still person of interest
Brother of shooter says family dumbfounded by news
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
Show More
Woman who escaped Las Vegas shooting shares emotional thank you
Police radio: "Active shooter...there's many people down!'
Heroes rise amid terror of Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
Las Vegas residents line up to donate blood
More News
Top Video
At least 58 killed, 515 injured in Vegas shooting
Eyewitness video shows moment of Las Vegas shooting
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
More Video