Concord fire 50 percent contained, evacuations ordered

A brush fire first reported Friday afternoon is burning in Concord near Ygnacio Valley and Cowel roads, sending huge plumes of smoke into the air. (KGO-TV)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
A brush fire first reported Friday afternoon is burning in Concord near Ygnacio Valley and Cowell roads. Evacuations have been ordered and the fire is now 50 percent contained, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Red Cross volunteers have opened two evacuation centers at Clayton High School, located at 1101 Alberta Way, and Centre Concord, located at 5298 Clayton Road, in Concord.

Cal-Fire is assisting Contra Costa County firefighters.

The fire moved down Ygnacio Valley Road toward Crystyl Ranch Drive, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill. More than 200 acres have burned.

The fire started to the west of Crystyl Ranch Drive and moved east because of moderate winds, Hill said. The road helped halt the fire's eastward progress and firefighters have been making progress to contain the blaze, he added.

