Conor McGregor turns himself in following Barclays Center scrum

Conor McGregor, the veteran Ultimate Fighting Championship star, turned himself in to police late Thursday after a violent incident at Barclays Center in downtown Brooklyn.

Video footage shows McGregor, among a group of people, throwing trash cans and other items at a bus full of fighters slated to fight on Saturday, according to ABC New York station WABC.

McGregor, who earlier crashed a press conference at the arena, has been charged with assault and is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Last year, McGregor boxed Floyd Mayweather, losing by technical knockout in the 10th round, but he hasn't fought for UFC since November 2016.

UFC President Dana White said McGregor would be stripped of his lightweight title, which would go to the winner of Saturday's bout. McGregor responded on with a profane tweet.

In response to the incident Thursday night in Brooklyn, White told ESPN he felt McGregor's actions were "disgusting," adding, "I don't think anybody is going to be huge Conor McGregor fans after this."
