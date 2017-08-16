Convicted sex offender gives up attempt to move to Rohnert Park

A convicted sex offender has given up his attempt to move to Rohnert Park.Police told ABC7 News that Daniel Patrick Cilley, 33, told them on Monday that he was returning to Los Angeles.He's was on probation from Los Angeles County after being convicted earlier this year of harassing a 15-year-old girl.For years Cilley was known as the self-proclaimed, "Downtown LA Predator." Police say he would videotape women on the street without their permission, then upload the clips to YouTube."I'm not a pedophile," said Cilley. "I have a strong sexual desire to connect with women," Cilley added.ABC7 News learned Cilley was staying with relatives at an apartment complex on College View Drive in Rohnert Park.Rohnert Park police said they've been tracking Cilley on social media and it shows he's in skid row.He has until Thursday to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles County.