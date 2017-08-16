Convicted sex offender gives up attempt to move to Rohnert Park

EMBED </>More Videos

A convicted sex offender has given up his attempt to move to Rohnert Park and said he's moving back to Los Angeles, where he was convicted earlier this year of harassing a 15-year-old girl. (KGO-TV)

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
A convicted sex offender has given up his attempt to move to Rohnert Park.

Police told ABC7 News that Daniel Patrick Cilley, 33, told them on Monday that he was returning to Los Angeles.

He's was on probation from Los Angeles County after being convicted earlier this year of harassing a 15-year-old girl.

For years Cilley was known as the self-proclaimed, "Downtown LA Predator." Police say he would videotape women on the street without their permission, then upload the clips to YouTube.

"I'm not a pedophile," said Cilley. "I have a strong sexual desire to connect with women," Cilley added.

ABC7 News learned Cilley was staying with relatives at an apartment complex on College View Drive in Rohnert Park.

Rohnert Park police said they've been tracking Cilley on social media and it shows he's in skid row.

He has until Thursday to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles County.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex offendersex offensecrimepoliceneighborhoodneighborcaliforniaRohnert ParkLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Rohnert Park Police warn neighbors of sex offender
Top Stories
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
Concord dental assistant charged with molestation takes plea deal
U.S. Senator Feinstein speaks out over Oakland couple's deportation
Trump disbands 2 business councils amid criticism from CEOs
I-880 shooting is 100th on Bay Area freeways since 2015
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville: Heather's legacy is just 'beginning'
Show More
FULL VIDEO: Mother of woman killed during Charlottesville violence speaks out
Grandfather, 2 children die in San Jose mobile home fire
Missing 80-year-old woman found safe in Oakland
Video shows stranger putting up fallen American flag at home
Father of Oakland murder victim makes appeal to find son's killer
More News
Top Video
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
Concord dental assistant charged with molestation takes plea deal
U.S. Senator Feinstein speaks out over Oakland couple's deportation
FULL VIDEO: Mother of woman killed during Charlottesville violence speaks out
More Video