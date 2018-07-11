WILDFIRE

County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa sparked by electric livestock fence, Cal Fire says

Cal Fire officials say the cause of the County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa was sparked by an improperly installed electric livestock fence. (KGO)

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Cal Fire officials say the cause of the County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa was sparked by an improperly installed electric livestock fence.

The County Fire started in the community of Guinda on June 30, 2018 in the county of Yolo. So far, this massive fire has scorched 90,288 acres and is now 86 percent contained.

Cal Fire is urging residents to always follow proper installation and operation guidelines on your owner's manuals when installing and/or operating all equipment that can cause a wildland fire.

MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County

On Wednesday, Cal Fire said all evacuation orders were lifted and that PG&E restored power to all areas affected by the blaze.

Officials say progress continues to increase and firefighters are working aggressively to mop up and strengthen control lines.

Over 2,000 people were initially told to evacuate as the County Fire continued to spread, said Anthony Brown, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa


Brown said the blaze started 11 days ago and is surging through rugged terrain northwest of Sacramento amid hot and dry weather.

So far this year, wildfires have burned at least 4,200 square miles in the United States, according to the fire center. That's a bit below last year's acreage to date - which included the beginning of California's devastating fire season - but above the 10-year average of 3,600 square miles.

Cal Fire officials say their goal is to have full containment of this fire by July 12, 2018, which is two days more than they originally predicted.
EVACUATION ORDERS, ROAD CLOSURES:

Mandatory evacuations:
None

Road closures:
County Road 40 at State Highway 16

All roads withing the fire's perimeter

Cooperating Agencies:
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Cal OES, California Highway Patrol, California Conservation Corps, Yolo County OES, Yolo County Sheriff, Solano County Sheriff, Napa County Sheriff, PG&E, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, and California National Guard.

The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.

CAL FIRE map of the "County Fire"
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
