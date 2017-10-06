  • LIVE VIDEO Fleet Week Air Show's high-flying antics in SF -- WATCH LIVE

Caught on camera: Couple's fight at Texas restaurant goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Brawl inside restaurant caught on tape, Steve Campion reports. (KTRK)

By
BAYTOWN, Texas --
Eyewitness News has learned more about a viral video taken inside a Baytown restaurant.

The footage was first posted on Reddit showing a heated exchange between a man and woman. She can be seen swinging her fists at the man as he holds a beer and a carryout container. He eventually threw the carryout food in her face.

Baytown police officers said the people in the video are a couple. They identified them as Garett Wilder, 26, and his girlfriend, Brittany Farber, 24. They charged them both with misdemeanors for public intoxication.

Wilder talked to ABC13 about the incident after we tracked him down. He admitted alcohol played a factor. He expressed remorse about the altercation.

"I've got nothing to say about it really," said Wilder. "I really don't want to talk about. She was a little embarrassed by it, but now she's kind of embraced it that everyone has seen it."

Wilder said Farber was at work Thursday afternoon. He said the two are back together and haven't had any alcohol since the incident.

Bayou City Wings said they suspended three employees are a result of the video being posted online.

Related Topics:
caught on cameraviral videofightdomestic violenceu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Fleet Week air show
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Brush fire put out along I-280 in San Francisco
Chicago man honors Las Vegas victims with crosses
Trump administration rolling back mandate to cover birth control
VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
Anti-nuclear weapons group wins Nobel Peace Prize
Show More
Thousands mourn slain officer as Las Vegas probe goes on
What is ICAN, this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner?
Alexis Smith has your Fleet Week traffic impact
Investigation unfolds as young woman falls to her death at SF's Fort Funston
Bay Area mother, daughter arrested after being caught with trunk full of pot
More News
Top Video
WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Fleet Week air show
Brush fire put out along I-280 in San Francisco
Anti-nuclear weapons group wins Nobel Peace Prize
Chicago man honors Las Vegas victims with crosses
More Video