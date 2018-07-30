IDYLLWILD, Calif. --The Cranston Fire in Riverside County is 57 percent contained after burning over 13,000 acres in the Idyllwild area.
The brush fire acreage was decreased to 13,139 acres Monday morning, as fire crews focused on mopping up and securing the fire's edge.
Evacuation orders were lifted for Idyllwild and Pine Cove north of Lower Saunders Meadow Road.
About 560 people in Mountain Center and the surrounding area were still evacuated.
A total of 12 buildings were destroyed and five others were damaged in the fire, which began about noon Wednesday as the result of arson, according to authorities.
A Temecula man, 32-year-old Brandon N. McGlover, was charged for allegedly igniting several fires in Riverside County, including the Cranston Fire.
A community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the Idyllwild School, located at 26700 Highway 243.
Evacuations:
Apple Canyon area
Garner Valley (north of Morris Ranch Road)
Hurkey Creek area
Lake Hemet area
Mountain Center Community
Mt San Jacinto State Park
An evacuation center is in place at Banning High School (100 W. Westward Ave. Banning). A care center is at the Anza Community Center.
Road Closures
Highway 74 from the City of Hemet to Highway 74 at Morris Ranch Road
Highway 243 from Banning to the intersection of Highway 243 and Highway 74 (residents north of Lower Saunders Meadow Road may enter on Highway 243 from Banning)
Recreation Closures
Mt. San Jacinto State Park:
Desert View Trail
Little Round Valley Campground
Long Valley Trail
Mountain Station
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
Round Valley Campground
Round Valley Trail
San Jacinto Peak Trail
Strawberry Junction Campground
Tamarack Valley Campground
Wellmans Divide Trail
San Bernardino National Forest:
Black Mountain Group Campground
Boulder Basin Campground
Cedar Springs Trail 4EI7
Dark Canyon Campground
Deer Springs Campground
Deer Springs Trail to Suicide Rock 3E17 to 3E33
Devil's Slide Trail
Ernie Maxwell Scenic Trail 3E07
Fern Basin Campground
Fobes Trail 4E04
Fuller Ridge
Humber Park
Hurkey Creek Campground
Lake Fulmor Day Use Area
Lake Hemet Picnic Area
Little Round Valley Campground
Marion Mountain Campground
Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) N of State Highway 74
San Jacinto Wilderness
Seven Pines Trail 2E13
Skunk Cabbage Trail 3E42
South Ridge Trail 3E08
Spitler Peak Trail 3E22
Stone Creek Yellow Post Sites
Strawberry Creek
Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout
Animal Shelters
San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand in San Jacinto is accepting all animals, both domestic and large and small animals.
Residents can call 951-358-7329 for direct assistance with moving animals.