Crash leaves 1 dead outside Bay Point home

Horrific crash in Baypoint. Cameron and pick-up truck ended up in front yard of a home. Two people in the vehicles died. A 3rd was taken to the hospital. Everyone in the home is ok. pic.twitter.com/UErw6JEeq4 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 22, 2018

Officials said one person died in a crash that occurred outside a Bay Point home near Wharf Drive early this morning, not two as originally reported.Officials said the truck was pulling onto Port Chicago Highway off of Wharf Drive when a Camaro traveling on Port Chicago hit the truck.The two vehicles ended up in the front yard of a home on the corner after knocking a tree over. The residents inside the home heard the crash and say it sounded like a bomb exploded.The CHP has not released any information about the people who were killed or the investigation.