Crash leaves 1 dead outside Bay Point home

BAY POINT, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials said one person died in a crash that occurred outside a Bay Point home near Wharf Drive early this morning, not two as originally reported.

Officials said the truck was pulling onto Port Chicago Highway off of Wharf Drive when a Camaro traveling on Port Chicago hit the truck.

The two vehicles ended up in the front yard of a home on the corner after knocking a tree over. The residents inside the home heard the crash and say it sounded like a bomb exploded.

The CHP has not released any information about the people who were killed or the investigation.
