Crews battle 2-alarm vegetation fire in Dublin

A two-alarm vegetation fire that has burned roughly 40 acres in the Dublin area this afternoon is now 20 percent contained, Alameda Countyfire officials said.Emergency crews first responded to the blaze at 1:53 p.m. in the vicinity of Tassajara and Fallon roads.Residents of the Dublin Ranch and Positano neighborhoods are being asked to shelter in place until further notice due to heavy smoke, Dublincity officials said.There are multiple agencies responding, including air support from Cal Fire, but no structures are currently threatened and no injuries havebeen reported.