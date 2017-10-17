FIRE

Crews battle 2-alarm vegetation fire in Dublin

DUBLIN, Calif. --
A two-alarm vegetation fire that has burned roughly 40 acres in the Dublin area this afternoon is now 20 percent contained, Alameda County
fire officials said.

Emergency crews first responded to the blaze at 1:53 p.m. in the vicinity of Tassajara and Fallon roads.

Residents of the Dublin Ranch and Positano neighborhoods are being asked to shelter in place until further notice due to heavy smoke, Dublin
city officials said.

There are multiple agencies responding, including air support from Cal Fire, but no structures are currently threatened and no injuries have
been reported.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
