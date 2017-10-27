HOUSE FIRE

Crews battle fire at storage yard in San Jose

Crews are still battling a fire in San Jose that sent up a plume of smoke visible for miles on Friday. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews are still battling a fire in San Jose that sent up a plume of smoke visible for miles on Friday.

Officials say the fire has burned a storage yard located in the foothills of East San Jose. Old cars and other vehicles are parked on the yard.

VIDEO: Sky7 over four-alarm fire in San Jose
Crews are battling fire in San Jose that's sending a huge plume of black smoke into the air.


San Jose Fire Captain Daniel Vegas says the fire first began in a trailer on a property located on Pleasant Acres Drive. The owner tells ABC7 News he's headed there right now to check on the damage.

Vegas says flames spread fast, igniting several propane tanks and burning other cars and structures have caught fire. Nearby homes were threatened.

Crews are particularly worried about blowing embers landing in other parts of the neighborhood and causing fires there.


Smoke from the fire was visible throughout the South Bay as thick black smoke poured from the four-alarm fire.

