Crews battle wildfire next to Hwy 101 in Marin County -- WATCH LIVE

Crews are battling a fast-moving brush fire burning a mile north of the Robin Williams tunnel. (KGO)

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews are battling a fast-moving brush fire burning a mile north of the Robin Williams tunnel this afternoon.

LIVE VIDEO: SKY7 over fast-moving wildfire in Sausalito

A severe traffic alert is in effect for southbound Highway 101 north of Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito.

The right and center lanes are blocked. Drivers are being warned to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
