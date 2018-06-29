Crews contain fire at San Francisco building that houses Kokkari Estiatorio

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews have contained a fire at a building that was being remodeling on Jackson and Battery streets in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Crews have contained a fire at a building that was being remodeled at Jackson and Battery streets in San Francisco.

ABC7 News learned the fire broke out inside a building that houses Kokkari Estiatorio, a popular restaurant in the neighborhood.


Officials said the fire started in a section of the building that was being remodeled.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials are investigating to determine the cause of this fire.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFFDfirefightersinvestigationbuilding firefireSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Top Stories
8-year plea deal on the table for Ghost Ship defendants
Trump says he'll name high court pick on July 9
Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes starting July 1
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Tunitas Creak Beach gets a makeover, Martins Beach could open to public
Suspect in Capital Gazette shooting used pump-action shotgun
Friday before 4th of July predicted busiest day in airline history
A private feud led to public tennis court upgrades around San Francisco
Show More
Boy burned at science camp in Napa
Telling their stories: The 5 victims killed in Capital Gazette shooting
Justice for Junior: NYPD says no wrongdoing by cops in teen's fatal stabbing
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
Vandals steal from Salvation Army's mobile kitchen in San Rafael
More News