Crews continue battling County Fire near Lake Berryessa

WINTERS, Calif. (KGO) --The fire on the hills east of Lake Berryessa shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, what Cal Fire has dubbed the County Fire has grown significantly since it started on Saturday -- 44,500 acres so far.
Firefighters say cooler temperatures Monday afternoon could help their efforts, but they worry the winds will shift direction and whip flames up again. They say their number one priority is returning evacuees to their homes. Right now, it is too soon to say when that could happen.
George Pratt decided to leave Canyon Creek Resort when firefighters made a dire prediction. "The firemen came up to us and said if the fire crests that hill, you will have three minutes to get out," he said.
There is heavy police presence on Highway 128 in Winters where officers are watching for possible looting. They are protecting the homes that have been evacuated due to this raging fire.
No structures have been destroyed, but more than 100 are threatened and the smoke, especially along Highway 16, is starting to take a toll.
Cal Fire officials say their goal is to have full containment of this fire by next Tuesday, July 10, 2018. So far, it is only 3 percent contained.
EVACUATION ORDERS, ROAD CLOSURES:
Mandatory evacuations:
Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road.
North of Highway 128
South of County Road 23
East of Berryessa Knoxville Road
Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road
Evacuation Advisory:
North of Quail Canyon Road
South of Highway 128
East of the Blue Ridge mountains
West of Pleasant Valley Road
For questions regarding Yolo County evacuations or advisories, please dial 2-1-1 For questions regarding Solano County evacuations or advisories please dial (707) 398-8261
Evacuation center: Guinda Grange Hall in the Community of Guinda 16487 Forest Ave. Guinda, CA 95637
Road closures:
Northbound County Road 87 from Highway 128, Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line, Eastbound Highway 128 at Markley Resort, Westbound Highway 128 at Pleasant Valley Road, Pleasant Valley Road, South from Highway 128 remains open to serve traffic into Solano County
The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.
Smoke is thick in #YoloCounty. Mask should help. #CountyFire pic.twitter.com/lM1KEKRypU— Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) July 2, 2018