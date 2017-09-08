Crews rescue woman trapped in Pleasant Hill house fire

Firefighters rescued a 69-year-old woman from a burning home in Pleasant Hill early Friday morning. (KGO-TV)

By
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters had to pull a woman from a burning home in Pleasant Hill early Friday morning.

Firefighters say the 69-year-old woman who was living inside the home is on a breathing machine at the hospital.

They say she was trapped in the burning home for a little while and it was tough to get to her.

Crews got the call at 2:15 a.m. that a home on Sylvia Drive was on fire.

The 71-year-old man who lives there got out OK, but neighbors said he was frantically yelling for his wife.

"This is considered a hoarder house.There was a lot of debri in the house, and we had some difficult access getting inside the structure as well as trying to get her out of the structure," Contra Costa County Batt. Chief Lou Manzo said.

Firefighters said she was likely disoriented from all the smoke and also possibly was somewhat trapped.

Firefighters said they are focusing on the BBQ grill as a possible cause. The man who lives there said he heard an explosion from the garage and that's where the BBQ was located. He added that they also had tried to start it earlier in the day.

Firefighters said they will be taking a look at the propane tank and grill. They said most of the fire was inside the garage.
