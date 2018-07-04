YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --More than 2,800 firefighters are doing everything they can to get a handle of the County Fire. It's burning across parts of Yolo and Napa counties, east of Lake Berryessa.
"Crews are taking advance of favorable weather conditions and conducting a firing operation", said Jordan Motta, a fire captain and Cal Fire spokesman.
Motta says crews are using special equipment, including drip torches and pistols to fight the fire. The department posted a video on its Twitter page to explain.
#CountyFire [update] east of Lake Berryessa (Yolo and Napa Counties) is now 82,700 acres and 25% contained. Evacuations in effect. https://t.co/z2FpwZ89SK pic.twitter.com/uSaipjp6g2— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 4, 2018
"What they'll be using is drip torches and pistols, which shoot a firing device, to help us take away fuel from the main fire," said Motta. "That allows us to burn in a more controlled fashion."
Cal Fire says this special firing operation will continue as long as conditions allow. The County Fire has been burning since June 30, 2018.