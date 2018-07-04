WILDFIRE

Crews use drip torches, firefighting pistols to help contain County Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Cal Fire says it's using special equipment, including drip torches and firefighting pistols to help contain County Fire in Yolo-Napa counties.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
More than 2,800 firefighters are doing everything they can to get a handle of the County Fire. It's burning across parts of Yolo and Napa counties, east of Lake Berryessa.

MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' burning in Yolo County

"Crews are taking advance of favorable weather conditions and conducting a firing operation", said Jordan Motta, a fire captain and Cal Fire spokesman.

PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa

Motta says crews are using special equipment, including drip torches and pistols to fight the fire. The department posted a video on its Twitter page to explain.


"What they'll be using is drip torches and pistols, which shoot a firing device, to help us take away fuel from the main fire," said Motta. "That allows us to burn in a more controlled fashion."

RELATED: Lake Berryessa nearly deserted for 4th of July due to County Fire

Cal Fire says this special firing operation will continue as long as conditions allow. The County Fire has been burning since June 30, 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirenapa countyfirefighterscal fireu.s. & worldfiresmokebrush fireevacuationfire departmentscaliforniasacramentoNapaSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches nearly 83,000 acres
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
County Fire scorches over 70,000 acres, threatens structures
San Jose braces for illegal fireworks
More wildfire
Top Stories
Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches nearly 83,000 acres
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
San Jose's Joey Chestnut scores 11th hot dog contest win
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Morgan Hill to celebrate Fourth of July with 142nd annual parade
Cannabis products popular for pet firework anxiety in the Bay Area
Weather Forecast for July 4th
Son on life support no excuse to skip work, boss tells employee
Show More
Lancaster boy allegedly tortured, abused for days before death
A 'shocking increase' in citizenship application backlog, new report finds
92-year-old woman allegedly kills son to avoid nursing home
If you see these things, don't use the ATM, police say
Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure, researchers say
More News