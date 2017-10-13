Crews winning battle against relentless wildfire in Calistoga

Several fire trucks heading up Highway 128 in Calistoga. The #TubbsFire is threatening the city. pic.twitter.com/AvvG3C4sws — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) October 13, 2017

A highway and determined firefighters are all that stand between the town of Calistoga, and relentless flames.So far, firefighters are winning the battle. There are several fire trucks racing up Highway 128 with their lights on, as the fire has been creeping closer to the city.The mandatory evacuation order went out on Wednesday, and the mayor of the city has a message for anyone who wants to stay behind. "Your presence in Calistoga is not welcome if you are not a first responder. Your choice to stay, and there have been a few of them, is a distraction to our first responders, you will not be given life safety support, you are on your own," Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning said.Oakland police are patrolling the area Friday, and some officers said there are some people who have stayed behind to help take care of some of the properties, but those people are OK.