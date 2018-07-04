Man robs Fresno mini mart with plastic bag

FRESNO, Calif --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of robbing the Star Mini Mart in East Central Fresno near Clinton and Maple.

Around noon on Monday, investigators say the man approached the clerk and asked for a pack of cigarettes.

That's when the suspect pointed a plastic bag at the clerk as if he was carrying a gun and demanded cash.

The clerk placed the money on the counter, and the suspect took off in a dark-colored car.

If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
