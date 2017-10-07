HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Discovery of dead Danville woman inside Byron home prompts homicide investigation

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

BYRON, Calif. --
A homicide investigation has been opened by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office after a body was found Friday in a home in the unincorporated community of Byron, sheriff's officials said Saturday.

Emily Courchesne, 37, of Danville was found dead Friday morning in a home in the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road.

Deputies were sent to the home at 10:05 a.m. Friday and determined later the death was a homicide.

Earlier this week, deputies arrested two suspects in the death of a San Francisco woman whose body was found in August on a road in Byron.

Anyone with any information about the homicide is asked to call the investigation division at (925) 313-2600 or the anonymous tip line at (925) 313-1166 or (866) 846-3592.

Tips can also be sent to tipsso.cccounty.us.
