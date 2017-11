It's hard enough to steal from a bank but what about from a truck traveling at almost 50 miles per hour?Sweden's postal service released video on Wednesday of a daring high-speed heist attempt. You can see the gang members jumping from the hood of their car into the back of a moving truck.The gang had been stealing this way for months until the postal service installed cameras to try to stop them.It worked -- the driver laid on the brakes and and police were able to nab the thieves before they hopped back into their car.