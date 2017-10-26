NORTH BAY FIRES

Day of remembrance to be held in Sonoma County for wildfire victims

A day of remembrance will be held Saturday in Sonoma County in the wake of the North Bay wildfires. The gathering serves as a way to remember those who died in the fires.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A day of remembrance will be held Saturday in Sonoma County in the wake of the North Bay wildfires. The gathering serves as a way to remember those who died in the fires, a way to support neighbors and celebrate community heroes.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Bailey Field at Santa Rosa Junior College. Doors open at 10 a.m.

BEFORE AND AFTER: North Bay neighborhoods devastated by wildfires
DRONEVIEW7 has captured stunning images showing the destruction caused by the wildfires in several North Bay neighborhoods.

