Day of remembrance to be held in Sonoma County for wildfire victims

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --A day of remembrance will be held Saturday in Sonoma County in the wake of the North Bay wildfires. The gathering serves as a way to remember those who died in the fires, a way to support neighbors and celebrate community heroes.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Bailey Field at Santa Rosa Junior College. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Click here for more information on the day of remembrance.
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
BEFORE AND AFTER: North Bay neighborhoods devastated by wildfires