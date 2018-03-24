  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

DC's March for Our Lives rally seen from space

EMILY SHAPIRO
The passionate adults, students, parents and teachers who packed the streets of Washington, D.C., for the March for Our Lives rally today were even visible from space.

Images of the massive crowds were captured by satellite and released by DigitalGlobe's news agency.

March for Our Lives was organized by the survivors of last month's Parkland, Florida, high school massacre that killed 17.

While today's main event took place in D.C., hundreds of thousands of Americans flocked to cities across the country and around the world to rally for an end to gun violence.

New York City's protest had 175,000 attendees, while 30,000 people marched in Atlanta and Pittsburgh, local officials told ABC News.

Houston and Parkland, Florida, each had about 15,000 attendees at their events.

Smaller cities like Tulsa and Jacksonville also drew sizable crowds.

ABC News' Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
'March for Our Lives' events draw large crowds in the Bay Area
Curry to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks after suffering Grade 2 MCL sprain
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
MLK Jr.'s granddaughter delivers speech at 'March for our Lives' in D.C.
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Gubernatorial candidates' forum to be held in San Diego
Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at 'March for Our Lives'
Show More
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
Oakland A's take playful jab at Giants with parking costs
Couple at center of kidnapping Vallejo police called hoax break their silence
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos