Dead baby found in suitcase next to train tracks: Official

AARON KATERSKY
An infant was found dead in a suitcase near train tracks in Jersey City, New Jersey, this afternoon, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

The baby was discovered at about 1:15 p.m. under an overpass by the PATH trains near the Journal Square station, the official said. The suitcase was just off the train tracks, said a spokesman for the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Jersey City is just a few miles away from lower Manhattan.

Hudson County prosecutors and Port Authority Police are investigating, the spokesman said.

An autopsy will be conducted.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Gov. Brown agrees to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Mark Zuckerberg faces questioning from lawmakers for second day
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Mass casualty earthquake simulation held at Pittsburg community college
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
8-year-old girl calls 911 during kidnapping at San Diego-Mexico border
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team
Show More
Strawberries, spinach top 'dirty dozen' produce
'Roseanne' pays tribute to late actor Glenn Quinn
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica steps down to resume former role
Details unveiled for college football championship at Levi's Stadium
More News