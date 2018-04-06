Deadly violence on Gaza-Israel border for a second Friday

A Gaza health official says a Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli fire and 40 people have been injured in protests on the Gaza-Israel border.

By Norma A. Yuriar,
KHUZAA, Gaza Strip (KGO) --
Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra says the man was killed on Friday near the Gaza town of Khan Younis. The man was said to have been killed by a shot to the head.

Al-Kidra says 40 people were injured, five of them seriously, but did not provide a breakdown of the types of injuries.

The casualties were the first as new violent incidents erupted on Friday along the Gaza-Israel border fence. Palestinian protesters burned tires, sending black smoke billowing into the air and prompting Israeli troops to fire tear gas, and live fire.
