NORTH BAY FIRES

Death toll from North Bay wildfires now at 42

A sign sits outside the Domaine Carneros Winery, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (AP)

NAPA, Calif. --
The death toll from Northern California's destructive wildfires is at 42 after Sonoma County found the remains of another person.

Misti Harris, a spokeswoman for Sonoma County, says the department is working on identifying the person. Sonoma County now has 23 dead.

About 60 people remain unaccounted for in Sonoma and Napa counties as of Tuesday. Authorities say they are conducting targeted searches for victims and the work is slow-going.

LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations


The wind-whipped fires that started Oct. 8 swept through parts of seven counties, becoming the deadliest and most destructive series of blazes in California history.

6:30 a.m.

Authorities say fire crews made overnight progress battling blazes in Northern California's wine country, helped by moderate weather and lack of wind.

Daniel Berlant, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, says crews did controlled burns to wipe out fuel needed by wildfires to spread.
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires

Tens of thousands of evacuees are returning to their homes, although more than 30,000 were evacuated as of Tuesday morning. That number is down considerably from Saturday when an estimated 100,000 people had been forced out of their homes.

The wind-whipped fires that started Oct. 8 swept through parts of seven counties, becoming the deadliest and most destructive series of blazes in California history. At least 41 people were killed and 6,000 homes destroyed.

3:00 a.m.

The many thousands who lost their houses, condos and apartments in wildfires burning in Northern California will have to find a new place to live in one of the toughest housing markets in the nation.

California also has a statewide housing shortage that the governor and legislature have been trying to address. That shortage got even greater with the 6,000 homes and businesses lost in the fires.
RELATED: LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires

Federal emergency administrator Brock Long said Tuesday that the blazes are "a tremendous event for an urban area to have to handle," and recovery will be difficult.

The challenges will pile on to the physical and emotional toll of the fire's victims. At least 41 people were killed in the fires that broke out eight days ago and continue to burn.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefighterscal firefirewildfireNorth Bay Firessonoma countynapa countyevacuationshelterNapaSanta RosaOakville
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
NORTH BAY FIRES
Sonoma State University expected to reopen after North Bay fires forced closure
Coffey Park in Santa Rosa unrecognizable after North Bay fires
Firefighters increase containment of North Bay wildfires
Crews search house-by-house for North Bay fire victims
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire burns 270 acres, 10 percent contained
US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for
Sonoma State University expected to reopen after North Bay fires forced closure
Olympic gymnast accuses team doctor of molestation
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
Show More
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
More Photos