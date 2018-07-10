Deputies warn of fake $100 bills being used as real cash

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says be on the lookout for fake money being used as real cash.According to deputies, someone threw counterfeit $100 bills on El Dorado Hills Boulevard on July 7.The sheriff's office shared photos of the bogus money on its Facebook page.Even though the fake cash was found about three hours outside the Bay Area, deputies say be careful."Please be cautious when accepting large bills as criminals might attempt to pass them even if they're clearly fake. Creating, possessing, and passing fraudulent bills is a crime investigated by EDSO and the US Secret Service," the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.Please share and help your friends and family avoid being victims.