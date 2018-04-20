Direct hotline set up for North, South Korea presidents

JOOHEE CHO
SEOUL --
A direct hotline has been set up between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A test call was made Friday between Seoul's presidential office and Pyongyang's State Affairs Commission.

The two sides checked connections and talked about weather, according to the South's presidential Blue House.

The two leaders did not talk on Friday.

Their first conversation using the hotline is expected soon, sometime before next Friday.

That's when the two will meet in person for the first time at the historic summit to take place at the truce village of Panmunjom at the border.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco
DNC files lawsuit blaming election loss on Trump-Russia alliance
National School Walkout taking place on Columbine anniversary
MAP: Where is weed legal?
3 suspects in custody after 10 hour standoff in San Jose
Fatal motorcycle accident blocks all SB Hwy 242 lanes in Concord
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Show More
Wells Fargo fined $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Ghost Ship interview, defendant's wife speaks out
Student shoots another in ankle at Florida school
A guide to student walkouts
More News